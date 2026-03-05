If you were at Orange City Centre recently, you may have seen a flash of bright colour and a smile that could light up the whole centre. That would be Penny, a meticulous creator, a social butterfly, and a woman on a mission to turn her passion for handicrafts into a thriving business.

Penny, who is deaf, doesn’t let communication barriers slow her down. An expert lip-reader with a wicked sense of humour, she is a regular fixture at the Orange Ex-Services’ Club and a beloved member of the local community.

But it’s at her handicraft stall where her true focus shines.

Penny’s stall is a world of its own, filled with her favourite things: horses, bright colours, and an abundance of unicorns. Her current specialities include intricate beaded jewellery and hand-hooked crochet crafts, all made with the same meticulous attention to detail she applies to her cooking and food presentation.

While she receives support from her NDIS provider HavenDoor, Penny is the undisputed boss of her brand.

"Penny knows exactly what she wants," says Nelson from HavenDoor. "She is incredibly focused on her goal of financial independence."

Her staff play the "pit crew" role, helping Penny organise her stalls and assisting with customer conversations if things get busy. However, when it comes to "closing the sale," Penny does all the selling herself, engaging directly with customers through her lip-reading skills and infectious personality.

Penny loves giving staff and customers detailed, step-by-step instructions for every one of her handicrafts—she loves explaining the "how" behind her "wow."

And Penny has bigger dreams than just a local stall. She is currently saving her earnings to reinvest in her business and take her crafts online. Soon, she hopes to launch on Facebook and YouTube, where she can share videos of her creative process.

For now, you can find her at her next local stall in Orange. Whether you’re looking for a unique piece of jewellery or just want to chat about unicorns, make sure to stop by and say hello!