Hello Bowlers,

At Last Tuesday's Socials, we had 43 bowlers. Raffle winners were Jim Duffy, Marg Henry and Rick Stephens. Lucky rink winners were Jim Hill and Matt McMullin. The unfortunates were Jim Duffy, Trevor Stedman and Col Rosser, and consolation winners were Dave Ryan and Alan Gregory.

On Saturday, we had 20 social players and quite a few members involved in the Bathurst City Carillon.

Congratulations go to Luke Taylor for winning the main prize playing with Bernie Diduszko’s team. Congratulations also to Roger Annis-Brown's team, finishing tied 8th. Great teamwork by all involved!

The raffle winner was P.A. Baker. Lucky Rink winners were: Laurel Duffy, Jane Rowlands and Peter Brooking. The Jackpot was not won.

Drills and Skills will recommence at 4:30pm on Fridays. This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

On Tuesday, the 16th December socials, the raffle prizes are hams.

Christmas Pairs will be held on the 20th of December and are open to all members and visitors.

Also, the Pennants Availability sheet and the Nomination sheet for positions for next year are also available on the shelf in the alcove or ask Jim Finn.

For Saturday 13th and Tuesday 16th December, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30am for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Etiquette tips: Be honest in your attitude and preparation to training.

Happy bowling!