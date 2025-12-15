Orange City women enjoyed their Christmas bowls day last week, with games of Turn Around Triples. Two individual winning leads, seconds and skips were picked from the cards, as is traditional on this day.

The two winning leads were: Narelle Ryan/Cathy Wright, sharing half a game each, and Ann Visman.

Winning seconds were: Karen Bouffler and Laurel Duffy.

Winning skips were: Chris Brand and Robyn Doyle.

A catered Christmas lunch followed, along with ham, hamper and flower raffles, plus the drawing of lucky door prizes.

Tuesday bowls will now break for Christmas and New Year, and will resume on Tuesday the 13th of January 2026.

Twilight Bowls are now in recess and will resume on Wednesday, the 14 Jan 2026.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners by an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.

Orange City Women would like to wish all a very merry and safe Christmas and New Year!