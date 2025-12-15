On Thursday, December 4, 21 ladies enjoyed our final day of bowls for the Women’s Club in 2025.

Two games of triples and two games of pairs were played. Runners up for the day were Carol and Annette, with Julie and Judy taking the win with a very close count of ends won. Our Christmas lunch was held in the Country Club, when we finished bowling, which was also our presentation day.

In our Club Championship Pairs, Yvonne and Trish were the winners for the second year running, with Linda and Denise L. the runners-up.

In the Club Championship Minor Singles, Julie was the winner with Donna the runner-up.

Our Club Championship Major Singles was won by Judy for the second year running, with Veronica the runner-up.

On Saturday, November 29, three of our ladies represented our club in the Western Region Section of the NSW Singles. We were represented in the Senior Singles, Open Singles and the Reserve Singles. Everyone played well with some good wins, but unfortunately, no one progressed through to the next round.

A reminder that we are playing our Christmas Mixed Pairs on Saturday, December 20.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather... we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women's Bowls.

A happy and safe Christmas to all!