FOOD Week 2026 is just around the corner, and this year organisers reckon they are serving up their most flavour-driven program yet!

Officially launched on the Quest Orange rooftop on Tuesday, FOOD Week 2026 will feature 10 packed days of more than 100 unforgettable food and wine experiences, from Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 29, 2026.

This year is also a very special one for Orange and those involved in FOOD Week, as it marks 35 years since the founding of what has become Australia’s longest-running food festival.

“Thirty-five years ago a small group of passionate locals had a bold idea: to celebrate the incredible produce and people of this region,” FOOD Week committee vice president Karly Weathered said at the program launch on Tuesday.

“Our theme this year is ‘35 Years Bold’. It recognises the courage of the founders who believed a regional town could build something extraordinary around food, wine and community.

“But it’s also about where we are now; a region confident in its produce, its people and its place on the national culinary map.”

Not only that, but FOOD Week has become a significant driver for the regional visitor economy. generating around $5 million in economic impact for the region annually.

"Visitors stay longer, explore more venues and discover producers they return to throughout the year," Ms Weathered said, adding that FOOD Week 2026 promises to be a foodies delight.

From vineyard dinners and orchard long lunches to hands-on workshops, immersive tastings and one-night-only collaborations, this year’s program is bigger than ever, she said.

“This year’s program is incredibly diverse, with more immersive hands-on workshops, family-friendly events and a number of experiences under fifty dollars, so there are plenty of ways for people to get involved and experience the flavours of the Orange region,” Ms Weathered said.

“It is a true paddock-to-plate celebration of the Central West, or as we say, an elevated plate celebration!"

FOOD Week 2026 gets underway on Friday, March 20, with the Night Market in Robertson Park. For the full program and bookings visit: www.orangefoodweek.com.au

Tickets for FOOD Week events are limited and many are expected to sell out.