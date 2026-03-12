Local beautician Jade Murray is once again looking to bring a little joy to families staying at Ronald McDonald House this Easter.

For the families of desperately sick children, Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home, providing free accommodation and home-cooked meals so they don’t have to worry about anything other than their child’s recovery to health

But when you are spending your days with a sick child in the hospital, popping down the street to buy Easter eggs is one of the last things on your mind, says Jade, who for the past three years has been collecting and delivering Easter goodies to distribute to families at Ronald McDonald House in Orange.

“The Easter Bunny has to come,” Jade says, “and it is the last thing on your mind when you are worrying about medical things, and it just takes that pressure off.”

It is something that Jade and her husband know all too well, their daughter Indy having undergone 20 surgeries at Westmead Children’s Hospital over the past 15 years.

Throughout their journey, Jade says they have been unbelievably grateful for the support of Ronald McDonald House, which has given them a place to stay and the comforts of home during difficult times.

“In the last year, we've been down to Westmead a few more times, and we've had a couple of surgeries, and it just heightens my reasons again why I do it,” Jade says.

When Jade first put out the call for donations three years ago, friends and beauty salon clients rallied to donate five large washing baskets of Easter eggs and other goodies.

Last year, donations nearly doubled, and Jade is hoping to collect even more ahead of this Easter.

“Each year, more and more people see it, and they want to get involved, knowing they're helping such a good cause, and we can keep the spirit alive for families at Easter, she says.

For anyone wanting to get involved, Jade is collecting donations of Easter eggs and other goodies at her home salon, LillyRose Beauty at 1 Prunus Avenue, Orange.

“It doesn't necessarily have to be chocolate eggs,” Jade says, “because if you're there for the holiday period, you need things to keep kids occupied. So people have donated dress-up costumes, stickers, activity books, colouring books - anything that brings a little joy and fun on Easter morning!”

Jade will be delivering the donations to Ronald McDonald House on Friday, March 27. If you want to get in touch, you can reach Jade via her ‘LillyRose Beauty’ social media pages or call 0435921779.