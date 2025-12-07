As Christmas approaches, family reunions are anticipated, and there is pressure to make this season one of joy and overwhelming happiness.

“Happy Christmas” is a familiar greeting.

For many, however, Christmas is a time when joy is hard to find. The death of a loved one is especially felt when the family gathers. How can I be joyful when this special someone is absent? The family will be together, but this year there will be an empty chair at the table. How can we enjoy ourselves and not feel guilty?

Some churches and funeral homes have begun memorial services in recent years. These have proved to be very helpful. They offer some time out and a place where we can be with others without putting on a false face of celebration. Time is quietly taken to remember the life of the loved one who has died. Having done that, people feel much freer to move on and celebrate with family and friends.

Orange Uniting Church refers to its service as a “Service of Solace.” The word solace has to do with providing comfort in a time of sorrow or trouble.

Those attending this service are invited to list the name of the person or persons remembered at the door. This name will be included in a time of prayer. There is an opportunity to light a candle. Those attending are also invited to bring a decoration or photograph that symbolises in some way the person remembered. This will be placed on an unadorned Christmas tree, which will remain in the church until Christmas is over.

This service will commence at 6pm, Wednesday, 10th December at Orange Uniting Church, 217 Anson St, Orange.All are welcome.