Asbestos is now up to 100 years old, deteriorating and even more dangerous, says the Asbestos and Silica Safety and Eradication Agency (ASSEA), issuing the warning as part of their campaign for National Asbestos Awareness Week (NAAW), November 24-30.

ASSEA’s CEO Jodie Deakes said there is an estimated 6.2 million tonnes of deadly asbestos in our homes, businesses and workplaces, which is enough to fill the MCG five times over.

In older buildings, it can be up to 100 years old, making it increasingly more dangerous, she said.

“As asbestos products deteriorate with age the risk of exposure to deadly fibres increases,” Ms Deakes said.

“That’s why we are asking people to prioritise the safe and proactive removal of asbestos in their homes, which costs around half the amount of unplanned, reactive removal following an accident or natural disaster. “

Ms Deakes added a particular warning to renovators, as there are over 3,000 asbestos products that can be found both inside and outside of older homes built before 1990.

This legacy continues to have tragic consequences, with around 4,000 people dying each year from asbestos-related diseases.

“We all know Australians love to DIY and renovate, especially in the warmer months, but homeowners may unknowingly expose themselves and their loved ones to danger,” she said.

“Even simple home upgrades like drilling into eaves to install security cameras or sensor lights, or sanding back an asbestos-painted wall can release fibres that, when inhaled, can cause mesothelioma and lung cancer.

“Accidents can also happen. A cricket ball hitting a shed causing damage, or a wall getting scraped when moving furniture, can be enough to disturb asbestos and cause a hazardous situation,” Ms Deakes added.

Products that can contain asbestos include floors, walls, ceilings, eaves, fences and roofs. These materials are now between 30 and 100 years old, which is well beyond their expected lifespan.

“We’re advising DIYers undertaking home improvement projects to remove potential uncertainty and risk by contacting their local authority for guidance on asbestos removal and how to contact a qualified asbestos assessor and removalist,” Ms Deakes said.

“By knowing where asbestos is in your home and prioritising its safe removal, you can plan for the unplanned and protect yourself, your family and neighbours.

For more information, Ms Deakes urged homeowners to visit asbestossafety.gov.au