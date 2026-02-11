Last year, to mark the 80th anniversary of Sergeant Eric Bailey’s brave actions in the line of duty, more than 100 people gathered outside the Exchange Hotel for a special memorial service.

The instigation for the service came from two Blayney locals, Councillor Iris Dorsett and Mark Adams, who were concerned that Bailey’s amazing story might be lost to history. Iris enlisted the assistance of retired Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKechnie to plan the event, which was held in September to coincide with the Wall-to-Wall Ride for Remembrance, which celebrates and remembers the lives of police officers from around Australia who have paid the ultimate price.

Following their official ride, Mr McKechnie and a group of riders attended the Blayney event on Sunday, September 14. The event was held at the site of a plaque on the hotel wall installed in honour of Sergeant Bailey.

Along with the large crowd of locals, police, and riders, the service was attended by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole; Blayney Shire Mayor Councillor Bruce Reynolds; Bathurst Mayor Councillor Robert Taylor; Senior Chaplain Western Region NSW Police Reverend Ian Schoonwater; Retired Police Sergeant Colin Crome; and President Blayney Shire Local & Family History Group, Reverend Linda Boss.

And just weeks ago, on January 12, which was the 81st anniversary of Sgt Bailey’s death, Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland, Inspector David Botha, and Sergeant Steve Gardner from the NSW Police Academy, joined Cr Iris Dorsett and Mark Adams at the site to lay a wreath in honour of Blayney’s brave policeman.

Thanks to Iris Dorsett for details of the commemorative service.