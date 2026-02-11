A new direction for Kinross Wolaroi School for Term One 2026 includes announcements of a new school head, and leader of the boarding section of the local facility.

The changes come as the Orange institution also celebrates 140 years of education in the region, a school spokesperson noted.

“We have appointed a new principal Timothy Kelly alongside a new head of boys’ boarding Justin McInnes,” the spokesperson revealed.

“Tim joins Kinross following an extensive and highly-regarded career in independent education,” they added.

This, they said, included his role as deputy headmaster at Toowoomba Grammar School for 11 years before becoming principal of Townsville Grammar School in 2018.

“Here he became known for innovation and strong leadership in regional Queensland education.

“Tim is widely respected for his commitment to student well-being, character development, and the creation of vibrant, future-focused school communities,” the spokesperson enthused.

Mr McInnes joins Kinross from The Scots College in Sydney where he fulfilled a similar role; at a time when a new top-shelf boarding house nears completion at the Bathurst Road campus.

“Justin brings a wealth of experience in senior boarding roles,” the spokesperson said.

“His appointment coincides with the opening of our new state-of-the-art boarding facility, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for Kinross Wolaroi,” they concluded.

The new multi-million-dollar hi-tech "house" is part of a whole-school redevelopment aimed at preparing the elite private college for the future.