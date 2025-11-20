This Sunday, the Lucknow Christmas Markets are set to bring a little early festive cheer and quality gift ideas to the historic mining village.

Hosted at Larder & Home on the Mitchell Highway, Lucknow, locals and travellers alike can expect a lively, family-friendly day with over 40 quality stalls, showcasing handmade goods, artisan creations, gourmet treats, homewares, Christmas gifts, and much more!

Families can enjoy free face painting and a jumping castle, making the markets a great outing for all ages. Pets are also welcome, provided they’re kept on short, tight leashes.

Michael Everett, Director of the Ever Group, which owns Larder & Home, said the markets will have something for everyone!

“After such a successful turnout in 2024, we’re expecting these markets to be bigger and better. It’s a fantastic chance for families to enjoy the Christmas spirit while supporting not just the stallholders, but the broader Lucknow community,” Everett said.

Whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts or simply wanting to soak up the festive atmosphere, the Lucknow Christmas Markets are the place to be this Sunday, 9am-2pm.

Entry is by gold coin donation, with all proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House Central West.