Orange High School (OHS) recently opened its gates for an Open Day, inviting families to explore how the school can support and encourage students to excel in every aspect of their education.

Over 270 visitors took up the opportunity to explore the school on Saturday, February 21, getting a firsthand look at the school facilities.

Families loved getting hands-on in the school’s commercial kitchen with some cupcake decorating, while students provided musical entertainment for the guests in the recital and music spaces.

Parents were talked through the OHS high potential and gifted education ‘Pinnacle program’ and got a chance to meet English teachers and explore the science lab, fitness centre, visual art space and Wellbeing Hub

“That was amazing, so well organised! We hadn’t considered Orange High until our son attended the Secondary Experience Day last year, and now that we have seen the school for ourselves, you can expect to see our children attending OHS,” remarked one enthusiastic visitor.

OHS Principal Alison McLennan expressed pride in the students who led tours and the staff who ensured the day was both welcoming and informative.

“It was wonderful to see so many families impressed by our school, facilities and programs. Orange High is truly a community where every student is supported to achieve their best,” Mrs McLennan said.