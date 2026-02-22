Since opening our doors in 1986, Orange Regional Gallery has proudly championed regional and NSW artists, becoming a vibrant cultural hub for our community and drawing visitors to our region. Through exhibitions, public programs, and a nationally significant collection, the gallery has been a place for creativity and connection.

To mark this milestone, we’re presenting ‘40 Years, 40 Works’ — and we want you to be involved. Community members are invited to submit an Expression of Interest to select a favourite artwork from the permanent collection for inclusion in the exhibition. Tell us about your connection to the gallery, which artwork speaks to you, and why it matters.

We want to hear from all sectors of the community, whether you visited as a child and saw an amazing artwork that you’ve always remembered, or you are new to town and just love art. Perhaps you’re a creative type and have been inspired by a particular painting or sculpture, or maybe you’ve seen an artwork that sparks memories for you or your family.

Visit the Orange Regional Gallery website to view the list of works from the permanent collection and complete the Expression of Interest form. Submissions close Sunday, March 8, and the exhibition will run from May 9 until September 2.

Please note that submitting an Expression of Interest does not guarantee inclusion in the exhibition. A panel of gallery staff and community members will be selecting the 40 participants from the submissions received.

‘40 Years, 40 Works’ will celebrate much-loved collection highlights — a tribute to 40 years of art, memories, and an art-loving community.

The gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm, and entry is always FREE.

For more information, please visit Orange Regional Gallery’s website www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery