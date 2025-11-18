A large crowd attended the official opening of a new exhibition at the Orange Regional Museum celebrating the anniversary of the Bloomfield Hospital. The locally-developed exhibition 'Bloomfield Hospital 1925–2025', draws upon Bloomfield Hospital’s collection, Orange Regional Museum’s collection, and community loans and donations. It covers the history of the health facility from its conception to today and looks at the changes in care and social attitudes towards mental health care. Those attending the launch of the exhibition included many former staff members and their families. The exhibition was officially opened by Orange Mayor Tony Mileto.