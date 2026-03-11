Keeping connected and part of their community is as important for our seniors’ wellbeing and happiness as their financial security and physical health.

With that in mind, and to also help do their bit in these tough times, Orange City Bowling Club is offering an amazing two-for-one dining experience at their bistro each Saturday over coming weeks for our respected elders.

The deal, however, is not so much about the bottom line as encouraging our most mature citizens to put the remote control down and to engage with each other, Club Manager Hugh Mawter explained.

“This is the first time we’ve done it, for some time anyway… but it’s not so much about getting them into our club,” Hugh revealed. “It is about encouraging our older demographic to get out of the house and have some social interaction; that’s why we were inclined to do it.”

He emphasised that with many people struggling a bit financially at the moment, it’s also a great way for couples, friends, and acquaintances, to get a great feed at a basement-bottom price.

“It’s typical, good quality bistro fare, steaks, parmas, grilled fish, burgers, and chicken, with only $29 for our top-priced meal (250gm sirloin steak), or only $26 for members; it’s very good value. It doesn’t have to be a main course, either... you could go two-for-one for entrees or desserts, whichever you prefer.”

The 'Senior’s Saturday' deal is available at the 61–89 Warrendine Street club’s main bistro for lunches ordered between 12 noon–1pm and for dinners from 5–6pm.

Both diners will need to present their Senior’s Card to be eligible, with the item of greater value the one that is charged, with the lesser item the free meal.

In more good news for senior diners, the deal covers all menu items ranging from entrees like garlic bruschetta pizza, spring rolls, and satay skewers, to mains including chicken schnitzels, pasta, and roast chicken and pumpkin salad. Sweets at the bistro, also covered by the meal deal, include Cake of the Day, Apple Crumble, Frangelico Affogato (coffee, ice-cream, and shortbread), and Dixie Cups.

While the super-generous offer will no doubt impact the bistro’s bottom line, it’s definitely worth a red hot go, Hugh believes.

"We know we’ll take a bit of a hit financially, but it’s a great way to get our seniors out of the house and back into the community,” Hugh said. “We’ll run it for the next two months, if it’s gaining momentum, we’ll carry on, if not, we’ll try something new,” he concluded.