Summer in Orange means young and old flock to the city’s Olympic Pool. This photo shows the pool in early 1957 when it opened, with hundreds eager to make a splash. For many years, swimmers made do with a smaller pool near where the Library now stands. Nearly 70 years later, the Olympic Pool remains a favourite summer destination.

Photo courtesy of CWD Negative Collection, Orange & District Historical Society. Volunteers from the society carry out various tasks each Wednesday at their headquarters at 148 March Street from 10.30am to 4pm. Members of the public are welcome to call in with queries on local and family history.