It was a day of celebration for students of the Orange City Bowling Club's Cheer & Dance School, who put on a big end-of-year showcase performance for family and friends on Sunday, December 7.

The relatively 'new' dance school was formed just months ago, when the club's health and fitness centre took on the running of what had been United Dance Project. Being able to keep classes going and put on a big end-of-year showcase was important for the young dance students, said Cheer Coach Coralie Mawter.

"We wanted to make sure the kids got their end-of-year concert.. Some of them competed throughout the year, but some are just recreational classes, so the end-of-year concert is really their showcase to show their parents what they have been doing throughout the whole year," Coralie said.

"So it was the only opportunity to perform for half of the kids, so I definitely want to make sure that they got to finish off the year with a bang!"

After dazzling an appreciative audience, the kids got to enjoy a barbecue lunch, along with some fun activities like cookie decorating, bead-making, and face painting

"So it really was a finish with a real family feel," Coralie said.

And OCBC Cheer & Dance are already gearing up for an even bigger 2026.

"We have more classes sorted for next year already," Coralie said. "This term, we had to cut back and figure out what we could fit in, but next year, we have a lot more on offer!"