Here they are! Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) says they are delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 ‘Central West is Best’ photography competition.

This year's theme asked photographers to showcase the people, places, and stories that bring vibrancy to life across the region and the results are simply stunning.

RDA Central West Director Josh Gordon said he was thrilled by the outstanding response to this year’s competition.

“I have been absolutely blown away by both the quality and quantity of entries this year,” Mr Gordon said. “These photos highlight the beauty of the Central West — from vibrant gardens and historic buildings to birdlife and rural scenery... it’s wonderful to see our communities celebrated in such a creative way.”

Special mention: ‘Colourful Bathurst Court House’, Brett Greenhalgh (Bathurst).

In the Junior Category, Kobe Borgstahl of Bathurst won first place with a stunning photo of the vibrant flowerbeds surrounding the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon in full bloom, with second place going to Prue Vaughan (Cabonne) for ‘Sunset at the feedlot’, and a special mention to Jemima Buttriss (Cabonne) for her photo ‘Garry’,

Merrillie Redden of Blayney took top honours in the Open Category for her 'A Country Sunrise', with Maddy Barnes' (Cabonne) ‘Kingfisher’ taking second place, and special mention going to Brett Greenhalgh's ‘Colourful Bathurst Court House’.

All the images can be viewed by visiting rdacentralwest.org.au/projects/central-west-is-best-gallery-2025