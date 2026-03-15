The Orange Regional Conservatorium (ORC) is celebrating a historic milestone for the organisation after being recognised as the Most Outstanding Studio or Music School (Preliminary to Grade 6 ) by the Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB).

This prestigious award recognises the music school that achieves the highest overall examination results for students undertaking AMEB Preliminary through to Grade 6 practical examinations.

Not only is this the first time the Orange Regional Conservatorium has received the award, but it is also a rare occasion that the honour has been presented to a non-metropolitan institution, said ORC Executive Director David Shaw.

"The achievement highlights the strength of music education in regional communities and reflects the dedication of ORC’s teaching staff and the commitment of its students," Mr Shaw said.

"This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of the extraordinary work happening every day at the conservatorium. Our teachers bring exceptional skill, care, and dedication to their work, and our students consistently rise to the challenge with enthusiasm and determination. To be recognised at a state level for the quality of their work is something the entire ORC community can be proud of."

Mr Shaw added that the award also demonstrates the important role regional conservatoria play in providing high-quality music education outside metropolitan centres. "For a regional conservatorium to achieve the highest results in the state is both exciting and affirming," he said. "It shows that students in regional communities can access the same level of excellence and opportunity as those anywhere in Australia.

"The conservatorium prepares dozens of students each year for AMEB examinations across a wide range of instruments and voice, providing structured pathways for musical development from beginner through to advanced levels. This latest recognition reflects ORC’s ongoing commitment to quality teaching, inclusive access to music education, and the development of young musicians across the Central West."