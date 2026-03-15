From cheese to saffron, and intimate workshops revealing the secrets of Orange's finest producers - here are some of the highlights of FOOD Week 2026.

1. Meet the Producers Series – March 22–29.

Intimate workshops from the people behind Orange’s cheese, fermentation, olive oil, saffron and orchard produce.

2. Locally Grown with Joel Bickford – Friday, March 27.

This elevated four-course dinner with acclaimed chef Joel Bickford alongside sommelier Alex Kirkwood.

3. Harvest & Bake: Apple Pie Workshop – Friday, March 20.

A hands-on paddock-to-plate experience with a guided orchard tour, followed by an apple pie baking workshop using local fruit and grandma’s cherished recipe.

4. An Evening with Aaron Ward – Saturday, March 21.

Two-hatted chef Aaron Ward of Bathers’ Pavilion brings his vibrant menu to Philip Shaw Wines’ bluestone cellar door.

5. Tree to Table at Hillside Harvest – Sunday, March 22.

A true paddock-to-plate experience with a guided orchard foraging tour and three-course seasonal lunch served among the apple trees.

6. Nonna’s 80th Anniversary Long Lunch – Sunday, March 22.

A much-loved Italian family feast at Highland Heritage Wines with traditional dishes cooked by Nonna, live music, and sweeping vineyard views.

7. Bite Riot Long Picnic – Sunday, March 22.

A relaxed orchard picnic celebrating apples, harvest and community.

8. Lucetta at Heifer Station – Monday, March 23.

A generous Italian long-table feast by Lucetta’s Francesco Zarrella paired with Heifer Station wines.

9. East West Miso – Thursday, March 26.

An intimate, interactive exploration of miso’s nourishing power, pairing miso-enhanced Australian dishes with De Salis Wines in a bold fusion of Japanese tradition and local flavour.

10. Printhie Wines Harvest Lunch – Saturday, March 28.

Three-course long lunch among the vines by Printhie Dining.

Full program and bookings: www.orangefoodweek.com.au