You can't have a rainbow without the rain, and the damp conditions on Saturday certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of those taking part in the Orange City Council’s Rainbow March and community celebrations in Robertson Park. Armed with umbrellas and, for some, gumboots in place of heels, the crowd embraced the wet weather as the march and festivities continued in great community spirit.

"It was fantastic to see such a large and enthusiastic crowd gathered yesterday for the Orange Rainbow Festival in the heart of Orange," Mayor Tony Mileto posted to social media following the festival weekend.

"Events like this highlight what makes our community so special, people coming together in a positive way to celebrate diversity, creativity and community spirit... When people come together respectfully and celebrate what makes our community unique, it only strengthens our city."