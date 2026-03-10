The Orange Chamber Music Festival’s free community event 'Cultured' returns on Saturday, March 14, with a full day of interactive, accessible cultural activities for audiences of all ages.

'Cultured' was born out of a desire by the festival founders to make classical music truly accessible to all. Each year, 'Cultured' presents a high-quality musical program in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

The activities are intentionally informal, says Orange Chamber Music Festival (OCMF) Director Carmen Nieves, held in partnership with other local cultural institutions like the Orange library, museum, and art gallery.

It is about offering the public an alternative to traditional concert settings, Carmen said

“The idea is not to exclude anyone in the community,” she said. “Even though we have performances that are exclusive for pass-holders, you will also be able to see them doing a different program at 'Cultured' in a relaxed setting.”

This year, the OCMF is collaborating with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, who are sending its fellowship musicians to work side-by-side with young local students, culminating in a combined orchestral performance for 'Cultured' at Kinross Wolaroi School’s Derek Pigot Auditorium, 5pm on Saturday, March 13.

But you will also be able to see them perform throughout the day at the Orange cultural precinct, Carmen said.

Starting at 10am at the Orange Regional Museum, the visiting musicians will perform series of solo and chamber works throughout the museum galleries, responding to the exhibitions and spaces.

“Following this, audiences will be welcomed into the Orange Regional Gallery, where another group of fellows will perform,” Carmen added.

'Cultured' next moves into the Orange Library, where local audiences have a chance to experience music performed on a very rare and unique instrument.

“It's called the baryton, it's a fusion between a cello and violin,” Carmen said. “It was commissioned by this ensemble, the Griffon Baryton Trio, and it is the only one of its type in Australia.”

What makes the baryton unusual is that it has two sets of strings, one that is bowed in front and a second set hidden behind the thick neck, which is plucked. There are important works of music written specifically for the baryton that cannot be replicated with other instruments.

”And it will be available to be seen, heard, and explained at the 'Cultured' event at the library, which is at 12 noon,” Carmen said.

“It won't be a concert. It will be a relaxed performance, which means people can ask questions throughout.”

Then all are invited to Kinross Wolaroi School’s Derek Pigot Auditorium, 5pm for performances from the combined Kinross Wolaroi School students and Sydney Symphony Orchestra fellows.

For more information on 'Cultured' and the 2026 Orange Chamber Music Festival, visit www.ocmf.com.au