With homelessness and rough sleeping becoming more common and noticeable in the Colour City, a whole bunch of not-for-profits, schools, government agencies, and church groups, are pitching in to lend a hand.

'Orange City Life' recently reported on the increasing efforts that council are putting into helping combat the problem, including plans for a facility at the showground to provide overnight quarters for those with nowhere to go, but that is only one initiative.

Much of the current activity has been based around the Uniting Church in Anson Street, with chairperson — and all-round everywoman for what needs to be done — Bev Rankin emphasising that there are plenty of parties involved.

This includes free meals, outside washing and clothes drying services, a portable shower truck, and new accommodation going up adjacent to the church.

“For starters, we provide free takeaway meals on Saturday evenings, with students form Kinross Wolaroi (school) bringing in slices and bakes for this service,” she said. “We also have meals on Wednesdays, but they’re at cost for older people who are maybe looking for a home-cooked meal and some company,” she added.

The church also provides a central location for other services for the homeless in the district.

“National not-for-profit Orange Sky also offers a clothes washing and drying service here; but we’re a bit more than just a host, we also open our little community centre for those waiting to have a tea or coffee.

“This is two washing machines and two dryers in a special container; they just turn up and there’s volunteers here to run the facilities, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10am –12 noon, and on Saturdays from 4pm-6pm,” Bev said.

The homeless can even get a hot shower, via another of our giving church groups.

“The Seventh Day Adventists also have a ‘shower truck’ that comes on a Monday between 10am–12 noon. There’s a couple of cubicles, this is only for the homeless, with the shower units actually in the back!”

A major infrastructure project is also in the preliminary stages at their church site, Bev revealed.

“We’re converting our old kindergarten Sunday school hall into accommodation units,” Bev said. “There will be seven bedrooms, each with a self-contained ensuite, and a communal kitchen and lounge area.”

Another joint project they are involved in, is aimed at the housing crisis that particularly impacts our young.

“We are working with Veritas House (counselling service) on this one, they applied for the grant that is largely paying for the project.

“It’s for people aged from 17–25, but it’s not a refuge, it’s transitional housing that is short to medium term,” Bev said.

These, she revealed, are not just to act as a stopgap measure, but to teach lifelong skills to our young.

“Its aim is to provide them with support skills to manage their life, it’s working name is ‘The Sanctuary’ because there’s nowhere else in Orange, or other regional areas, for kids to go. Here they’ll be taught how to look after themselves, cook a meal, run a house, because you can’t get anywhere to rent without a rental history,” she said.

As with all these projects, she said, more hands make less, if not light, work.

“We’re always looking for volunteers; everyone can lend a hand, particularly with the housing project that should be up and running by about March.

“We all know that homelessness is a growing problem, and all churches and community organisations are looking to help… we are also having our free Christmas dinner here from about 12 noon, fort those who have nowhere else to go.”

For our increasingly stretched church and community groups, their work in so-called “the lucky country” never seems to take a holiday.