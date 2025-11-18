Huntley Berry Farm is gearing up for an exciting summer season with gates opening to visitors on Saturday, November 22.

Over 20,000 strawberry plants were planted during winter, with large and juicy fruit now ripe for the picking. Raspberries, another favourite, will also be available soon, with blackberries, boysenberries, blueberries, red currants and blackcurrants ripening later in the season.

Huntley Berry Farm manager, Tony Belmonte, says this summer season promises to the biggest one yet.

“We’ve have a very productive off season, which means a great strawberry crop ready for picking next weekend. All of the berries are looking good,” said Tony.

Beyond berries, Tony said there is a nursery with strawberry plants available.

Summer vegetables have been planted, ready to be picked after Christmas. These include tomatoes, capsicums, eggplants and zucchinis. You’ll also be able to get lost in the sunflowers once again.

The Marang Indigenous Edible Garden has also undergone a recent transformation. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore new plant varieties and engage in a unique educational experience about Indigenous edible flora.

Tony said you can also come and meet the farm's friendly animals, including Gretel the goat, mini horses, sheep, birds and Jack the farm dog.

Huntley Berry Farm promises a fantastic season filled with fresh produce, engaging events, and fun for all ages! They open from 10am to 3pm each Saturday and Sunday, just 10 minutes from Orange, at 1024 Huntley Road.