“Come to me, all you who are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28–30) was the theme at Millthorpe and Blayney’s World Day of Prayer that was part of an international ecumenical event held yearly on the first Friday in March.

More than 20 local ladies attended the Millthorpe service at the CWA hall, which heard of the plight of Christian women in Nigeria in a society torn by religious conflict, extreme poverty, inequality, and corruption.

As well as scripture readings and personal accounts of women’s lives in this troubled African nation, there were also three beautiful hymns popular among the large Christian population of the 211-million country — 'Art Thou Weary?', 'Come Unto Me', and 'His Eye is on the Sparrow' — sung by attendees.

As well as a light lunch afterwards, the event also raised about $300 which will go to Bible Society to provide texts for Nigerian Christians.

The World Day of Prayer is a global Christian movement led by women aiming to unite various traditions and faiths in “informed prayer and prayerful action” for peace and justice.

Observed annually in more than 170 countries, next year will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the event’s founding in 1927. All Photos: Orange City Life