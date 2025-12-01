Molong's Jesyca Pearson was named the NSW Student Pharmacist of the Year by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia in recognition for her outstanding contribution to her culture, studies, and community pharmacy.

A proud Wiradjuri woman and advocate for cultural safety, the Charles Sturt University student — who works at Life Pharmacy Orange — is being recognised for her leadership in fostering a more culturally aware pharmacy profession.

“I’m still quite shocked that a girl from Molong, who went to a central school, can win an award like this,” Jesyca said. “I think it shows that passion and motivation for change can really take you places, and you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to make a difference.”

Jesyca grew up in Molong and attended Molong Central School before her after-school job at the local pharmacy inspired her to pursue a career in the health sector. Jesyca has since helped establish the CSU First Nations Club and is a proud First Nations representative on the Orange Pharmacy Students Association (OPSA).

Her latest research examines the impact of Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) shortages on women in rural areas.

“A peer and I completed our final year research project which saw 180 women across rural, regional, and remote Australia share their experiences with menopause and the recent MHT shortages. The study proved successful and hopefully beneficial for patients, health care professionals, and future research,” Jesyca explained.

“Women’s health is a very important topic with not enough research and awareness," she continued. "Menopause and MHT is a current issue that many women face; it was interesting to hear from those affected.”

Pharmacist at Life Pharmacy Orange Chris Young said they are all so proud of Jesyca and excited to see what she achieves next.

“Jes has a fantastic work ethic, excels in her studies, and has a real passion for making a difference in Indigenous health," he said. “Jes is calm under pressure, eager to learn, and brings such positivity to the team. What really stands out is her willingness to help others... she’s been a great support in training new staff and lifting those around her.

“We’ve got eight CSU Orange students on our team, and they’re a huge part of our future. We want to be the workplace of choice for local pharmacy students, giving students real experience across professional services, dispensary work, and patient care.”

Jesyca will represent NSW on the national stage at the Australian Pharmacy Professional Conference in March 2026.