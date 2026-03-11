Getting his clients' furniture and other valuable household items from A to B, in good order, is the simple but central job that Tom Williamson sets himself each day.

“I’ve done it for 10 years for everyone else and I’ve had plenty of experience in the industry and, I thought, it was now time to set-out on my own,” Tom told 'Orange City Life'.

“It’s all about keeping their furniture as they left it in your care, and delivering it on time, and exactly how they want it; carefully and quickly,” he added.

Starting up at a time when many small businesses are feeling the pinch, Tom and his team have had a bit of a flying start for their first few months.

“It’s going quite well, we’ve got a job to the Sunshine Coast in a few days, there’s me and two other blokes, and we’re all professionals at this. We’re starting with a 10-tonner, it holds 50 cubic metres, which will hold the contents of most average four-bedroom houses easily enough,” Tom explained.

He said that while many people making the move only think about who they are going to use at the last moment, Orange Removals will move heaven and earth to meet your relocation deadline.

“We try to make it work wherever we can, we’re not letting anyone down, even if it’s at short notice. People have a lot on their plate at this time, and they don’t want hassles with when they can move on top of that,” Tom said.

He says that, while most people view moving all their belongings from one house to another with a certain dread, the removal game suits him perfectly.

“I’m a local lad and I grew up here, I love the fitness that it gives you, and seeing the satisfied customer at the end of a job. I also like being out on the road, the work’s varied, and there’s new challenges every day.”

With a laid-back personality, he adds that being able to keep your cool is another great attribute of a good removalist.

“Moving can be a very stressful time for people, it’s important to let them know that you keep your calm,” Tom said. “While customers can sometimes get flustered when moving, doing the job right is a great way to lessen that stress,” he concluded.

For local, interstate, or storage, call Orange Removals for a quote today on 0412 677 941.