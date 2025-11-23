Hey ladies! Time to get those classic cars and bikes washed, waxed and down to the Orange Showground for the 2025 Wheel Women Show ‘n Shine on November 30.

Previously known as the Ladies Day Show ‘n’ Shine, Wheel Women is a chance for motor-loving ladies to get together, show off their favourite cars and bikes and raising money for our local domestic violence refuge,The Orchard, said Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club committee member and event organiser, Linda Ogilvie.

“We rebranded it because we felt the name was a bit old-fashioned,” Linda explained. “So Wheel Women is for women who have a passion for cars or bikes. It is a way of getting together and showing off their cars, having a get-together and raising money for The Orchard.”

The Orchard relies on community fundraising to keep operating, Kinda said, urging people to dig deep on the day.

Entry for the Show ‘n’ Shine is $20 per vehicle (one driver and passenger), with trophies and prizes in a number of categories up for grabs.

Even if you don’t own a classic vehicle yourself, Linda encouraged women to have a chat with car-lovers in their family, who will no doubt be happy for them to show off their pride and joy at this annual Gnoo Blas event.

“There will also be raffles offered during the day with some fantastic raffle prizes. There will be food and drink vendors, a selection of market stalls, a jumping castle, face-painting and a young, local musician providing entertainment,” Linda said.

“And Housing Plus (who operate The Orchard) are doing a barbecue, so they will be raising money from that as well.

For members of the general public who want to have a look at the markets and the classic cars on display, all they ask is a gold coin donation, Linda said.

“And everything takes place inside the Naylor Pavilion, so the weather won't stop it,” she added.

“And one of our club members is going to do a tyre changing demonstration on the hour for anyone interested in learning how to change a tyre, because some people just don't know.”

The event will take place from 9am to 2pm at the Orange Showground on Sunday, November 30, but ladies are invited to bring their vehicles to the Orange Function Centre at 8.30am to then travel in convoy to the Naylor Pavilion.

Show ‘n’ Shine judging will take place between 10am-12pm, with the trophy presentation at 1pm.

For more information, visit gnooblas.com/wheel-women-2025