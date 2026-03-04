Bowlers from across the country have been battling it out on the Orange City Bowling Club's greens these past few days for the 56th Golden Eagle Pairs Tournament. The prestigious event continues to attract top-tier bowlers, and the names of current and former Australian, Commonwealth Games and World Champions can be found on the Golden Eagle trophy.

This year's tournament has a combined prize pool of $20,000. The first prize of $6,000 will be decided on the greens today (Thursday, February 26), and they will get the privilege of hoisting the grand and unique one-metre-tall trophy featuring a golden eagle with a wingspan of 95 centimetres. OC Life stopped by to catch the action earlier in the tournament on Tuesday, February 24.