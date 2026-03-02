Wentworth Women’s Tournament Results: Sunday 15 February 2026.

The Wentworth Women’s Tournament attracted 113 players from across the region and also Sydney and was played on a course in magnificent condition, thanks Shultzy!

Thanks also to Todd, Ricky and Sam in the Pro Shop, Dawn and Marianne for their hard work with the raffles and to the Staff of Wentworth.

It was a brilliant day. Thank you also to all of the players who came to support our Tournament.

Whitey’s Pies and Whites Transport were our Sponsors for the day, and we would like to say a big thanks and hope our association continues. Geoff and Helen White were on hand to present the winners with their prizes.

Division 1 Scratch Winner was Jo Hunter from Duntryleague, who played some great golf to finish with a brilliant 81. She played some very consistent golf and was happy with her game, Congratulations Jo. Runner-up was Sally Kay who also played well, also finishing with a steady 81, just pipped on a countback. and third went to Susan Fenwick with 82.

Division 2 Scratch Winner was Roslyn Fuller who finished with a wonderful 92. She really hit the ball well today and was very pleased with her effort, great golfing Ros. Runner up was Helen Laffey with 96 which is also a great round and not far off the pace, well played and third was Janine Wilson with 97.

Division 3 Scratch Winner was Helen Hubbard with 104. Helen was a little overwhelmed and very excited with her win, well played Helen. Runner-up was Shirley Hyde, finishing with 105 just one shot back, she was very happy with the result, and third place went to Bec McKay with 106.

Division 1 Handicap Winner was Lee Pickett who played some good, steady golf. She finished with a nice nett 71, well played. Runner up was Kay Jones who played some very consistent golf, finishing with nett 72 and third place went to Helen Ross with nett 73.

Division 2 Handicap Winner was Anne Field with nett 72. Anne had one of her best rounds today, well played. Runner-up was Melissa Ward, who played some wonderful golf, finishing with a nett 73 and third place went to Julie Fairley also with a nett 73.

Division 3 Handicap Winner was Belinda Barrett with a very impressive nett 68. Congratulations on a brilliant round. Runner-up was Rene Wykes with a solid nett 72 and third place went to Leone Dalton with nett 74.

Division 1 Stableford Winner was Michelle Paul who played very well to finish with 36 points, well played. Runner-up was Jo Kingham with 34 points, and third place was Mary Housler, also finishing with 34 points.

Division 2 Stableford was won by Gen White who really hit the ball well to finish with 35 points. Runner up was Laurell Gassmann with a very good 34 points and third place went to Jan Moad who was steady with 34 points, just pipped on a count back.

Division 3 Stableford winner was Chris McIntosh who was excited her win with 35 points. Runner-up was Trish Harvey who played well to have 34 points and third went to Jane Gunn with 30 points.

The Mystery teams’ event was won by Heather Davidson, Val Stuart and Bec McKay

Nearest the pins were won by Jo Kingham, Sue Holman, and Patsy Sullivan.

Longest Drives were won by Losea Johnston, Jodeen Jackson, and Bec McKay.

Wentworth Golf Results 18th February 2026 – Event Medal of Medals 18 Hole Stroke and Monthly Medal.

The course was in immaculate condition today for our Medal of Medals Playoff which is the culmination of individual medal rounds throughout the year, and we would like to congratulate our Medal of Medals winner, Anne Field. Anne played some great golf to finish with a very consistent nett 75. Anne is a very good golfer and has been playing some steady golf of late and is a very worthy winner. She was very excited with the win, well played Anne!

The February Monthly Medal winner is Jan Moad. Jan played some cracking golf today and finished with a brilliant nett 71. Congratulations on your great round.

Division 1 winner with a great score of nett 72 was Lee Pickett, Lee hit her straps today and played some nice golf, well played. Runner-up was Janine Wilson with a nicely played nett 73. She was most consistent, and third place went to Di Rodgers with a good score of nett 75.

Division 2 was won by Robyn Forrester with a solid nett 73, she played some great shots, so well played, Robyn. Runner up was Maureen Commins with a nice nett 74, not too far away and third place went to Anne Field with a steady nett 75.

Division 3 winner with one of her best rounds was Vicki Burke who finished with a nett 72. Congratulations on an amazing result, well played. Runner-up was Jane Gunn who played extremely well to finish with nett 73, great golfing and third place went to Susan Hutchinson with a very well-played nett 74.

Scratch Winners were Katrina Ferris 86 Div 1, Roslyn Fuller 97 Div 2 and Leone Dalton 112 Div 3

Nearest the Pins were won by Katrina Ferris (3rd) Jane Gunn (5th) Di Rodgers (6th) and Liz Mitchell (13th)

Drive and Pitch was won by Maree Murphy (17th)

Ball Competition winners were Maureen Commins, Rachel Kelly, Janet Davenport, Val Lynch, Helen Hubbard and Sue Hennessy.

Just a reminder that if you plan to play in the Championships you MUST have your name on the list by the end of February and you must nominate whether you are playing the three Wednesdays 11, 18 and 25 March or the three Saturdays 14, 21 and 28 March. The list is on the notice board near the Pro Shop.

Have a great week.