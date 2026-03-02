The monthly Trophy Day was played last Tuesday, with bowlers playing across five rinks. Three points for a win and one point for each end won was the formula for the day. The team of Margo Fairbairn, Toosja Webster, and skip Pat Nokes won with an impressive 18 points. Runners up were the team of Narelle Ryan, Mary Shiels and skip, Pat Stedman, on fourteen points.

In the weekly raffles, Roslyn McGroder took out first prize, Robyn Doyle winning second prize, and Sheryl Jenkins getting third prize. A big thank you to all our ladies for supporting our club raffles and one hundred club.

Come along and enjoy a game of twilight bowls, held each Wednesday evening at 6 pm. Names in by 5:30pm please.

Would you like to play lawn bowls? If so, we offer free coaching for beginners, by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning at 10 am or by appointment, text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy Bowling everyone!