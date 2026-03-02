The Pinnacle Dragon Boat Club will be running the popular 'Learn to Paddle' program throughout March.

Regardless of your level of fitness, age, and even if you've not participated in sport since school days, dragon boating is a low-impact, fun way to connect with others, enjoy being on the water while getting fit. All those 10 years and over are welcome; there is no upper age limit.

Pinnacle Dragons provides all the equipment you'll need, plus there'll be fully accredited Sweeps (boat steerers) and a coach on hand to guide you on your new adventure.

Non-swimmers will be required to wear a life jacket (we'll provide it).

With a Dragon Pass, you will be able to register for a 4-week (from date of registering) free membership - it's easy, just go to www.pinnacledragonboatclub.au and follow the prompts - at the end of the 4-week program, there will be 10 lucky women eligible for a 12-month membership (Free).

Where: Lake Canobolas.

When: 5.30pm on Wednesdays March 4, 11, 18 and 25.

To kick start the program, our local state member, Phil Donato, will be in the boat on March to show just how easy dragon boating is.

For further information, call Coach Pearl: on 0400 640 342.