Results for 11 February 2026, 18 Hole Stableford:

The weather was kind to us all and the course was in wonderful condition with some testy pin placements.

A Grade winner with a solid score of 34 points was Alice McKeowen. Alice played some consistent golf and was happy with the win, well played. Runner up was Helen Ross with a good score of 31 points and third went to Robyn Pritchard with 30 points. It is good to see Robyn back playing.

B Grade winner was Sandra Jarman with a very good score of 32 points, Sandra played some great shots, well done. Runner up was Maureen Commins who played nicely to also finish with a solid 32 points and third place went to Robyn Forrester also with a good score of 32 points. It was very close in this grade with a three-way count back deciding the placings.

C Grade winner was won by Janet Davenport with a brilliant 34 points. This was the best shared score of the day, and Janet played some very steady golf, well done. Runner up was Sue Hennessy with a well-played 31 points, just pipping Sue Healey for third on a count back with 31 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Shirley Hyde (3rd) Helen Ross (5th) and (6th) Laurell Gassmann (13th) . The Drive & pitch was won by Maureen Commins (17th).

Ball Competition winners were: Robyn Forrester, Shirley Hyde, Robyn Newey, Janet Davenport, Alice McKeowen and Kerry Bruton.

The Regency Cup between Wentworth and Duntryleague was played last Friday and it was a close affair as usual. Duntryleague were the winners 4 ½ matches to 2 ½ matches. Once again it was a great day, and all the matches went down to the wire. Thank you to all the ladies who put their hands up to play. Congratulations to Duntryleague on their win!

A big congratulations to Lorraine Swain who had a Hole in One on the 3rd hole last Saturday. To say she was excited is an understatement. Well done Lorraine!

Next Wednesday 18th February is the Monthly Medal, and the Medal of Medals is set down to be played. Good luck to all the players competing in this event. The list of Medal winners is on the notice board near the Pro Shop.

Congratulations to Caleigh Vaughan who was the Saturday Medal of Medals winner. She had a brilliant nett 64.

Have a great week!