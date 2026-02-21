The Regency Cup was played at Wentworth Golf Club between teams from Wentworth and Duntryleague Golf Clubs on Friday, February 13.

This is an annual event between these two clubs which commenced in 1970 and was the inspiration of the late Reg Sharp who was the owner of Regency jewellers, Orange.

It is always a great friendly competition alternately hosted by each of the two clubs. It is played as a 4BBB handicap team event and this year the Duntryleague women’s team were the winners with 4.5 matches to 2.5.

Congratulations to all who participated!