Welcome back, Ron Stinson. Great to see you back bowling again!

On the afternoon February 27, the Hawks football club are holding a day at the club and will be playing some Barefoot Bowls. The Country Club have asked bowlers to volunteer some of their time to assist in showing the right protocols of the game. All assistance will be much appreciated.

If you put your name down and then realise on the day that you are unable to play, it would be much appreciated if you could call Jim, Peter, or the club before 11.30am so they can organise the cards with any changes. Thank you.

If you want to bowl at the Country Club or any Bowling Club, you must be a full bowling member of a bowls club, not just a social member. These rules are implemented by Bowls Australia.

Tuesday socials had 43 bowlers.

Raffle winners were Paul Ruggerio, Doug Nonnemacher, and Mario Ruggerio.

Lucky Rink winners were Tony Bowers, Ray Windsor, and Clint Gamble.

Unfortunates’ Rink - Maree Haigh-Cole, Bruce Warburton, and Dave Cleal.

Consolation winners - Rob Delarou, Luke Taylor, and Al Gregory.

Jackpot was not won.

There were no Saturday socials due to Pennants.

Pennant Results for Saturday, February 14:

3’s played Manildra and won two-and-a-half rinks, plus the big board, 66 – 50. Played away.

5’s played Wallerawang and won 2 rinks to 1, plus the big board, 61 – 53. At Home.

6’s played Orange City and lost 1 rink to 2, lost the big board, 41 – 59. At Home.

7’s played Majellan and Won 9 rinks to 1, plus the big board 58 – 57. Played Away.

Sunday Results:

3’s had a bye.

5’s played Lithgow Workies and won all rinks.71 – 56. At Home

6’s played Majellan and won 2 rinks to 1, but lost the big board, 51 – 53. Played away.

7’s played Lithgow City 2 rinks to 1, but lost the big board, 46 – 64. At Home.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays the Drills and Skills recommence. This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 21 and Tuesday 24 February, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips: Keep quite and refrain from moving when players are on the mat.

Happy bowling!