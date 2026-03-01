Let’s get started with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm league where Steven Eslick bowled 146 over average and he was followed by Arno Williamson from the Tuesday Juniors with 143 over average, next in line was Nick Millar from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 140 over average, then came Cody Frecklington from the Monday 7.30pm league with 106 over average and finally there was Hugo Belmonte from the Tuesday Juniors with 102 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash Steven Eslick who scored that great 146 over average for the series.

This week’s High Roller champion and winner of three free practice games was Nick Millar who scored 224 (PB). As this score was 81 over average and part of his 140 over average for the series Nick was named the third Man of the Moment for February hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts.

Of Course there was several trying to beat Nick among them being Lachlan Turner 227, Josh Johnstone 208, Brock Gallagher 204, Damion Christoff 225, Jason Brown 236, Bayley Swallow 214, Steven Eslick 258, Josh Thornton 236, Travis McMahon 266, Jordan Trenholm 233, Steve McConnell 249, Khye Downey 200, Gary James 217, Hugo Belmonte 247, Jack Webb 203 Blake Frecklington 235, Dean Wells 206 and Patrick Govier 212.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the voucher from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Arno Williamson who scored 166 (PB). As this score was 98 over average and part of his 143 over average for the series Arno was named Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

Of course there was plenty feeling the pangs of hunger, among them being Felicity Moller 136, Tyson Morris 188, Robert Morris 167, Andrew Johnson 199, Kerrie Blowes 167, Maureen Corby 153, Rob Ebert 145, Jupitah Fieldus 120, Annabelle Ferrier 133, Isaac Perry 172, Hunter Press 176, Stevie Morphet-Jones 167, Erin Wardell 94, John Burton 143, Bec Stibbard 167, Todd Losanno 152, Karl Hutchings 167 and Stewart Chapman 146.

Then came Joshua Harman 197, Cody Frecklington 192, Matthew Woodham 181, Joshua Harman 194, Neville Barden 179, Tyler Woolf 121, Archie Bourke 105, Samson Taplin 140, Will Peate 181, Xavier Mason 182, Brett Campbell 162, Lani Gouge 142, Gae Claydon 163, Jeremy Jones 178, Hanna McLean 144, Lucas Grabham 139, Rory Fisher 123, Michelle Carroll 162 and Tazmin Brown 44.

Not to be ignored there was also Gary Hilderbrandt 184, Alan Westendorf 185, Olivia Murray 111, Kayla Johnstone 115, Riley Gilbert 135, Dave Duncan 178, Kielan Holder 182, Milo Lees 185 and David Lawler 166.

The third Female of Note for February, and hoping for the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Kerrie Blowes who scored 167, which was 47 over average.