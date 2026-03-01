It is with great sadness that we send our deepest condolences to Ray Windsor on the passing of his wife, Georgia, last Thursday. Also to Jenny Webb on the passing of Ian on Friday. Our sympathies go out to both families. May Georgie and Spider now rest in peace.

Tuesday socials had 43 bowlers.

Raffle winners were Tony Bowers and Al Gregory.

Lucky Rink winners were Carl Jager, Simon Kempson and Pat Niewendyk.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Doug Nonnemacher and Bill Keogh.

Consolation winners were Tony Bowers (never wins anything) Clint Gamble and James Kemp.

Saturday, we had a total of 38 bowlers with 16 Championships and a game of triples for socials on the grass green.

Raffle winners were Ray Windsor, Neil Higgins & Pat Hogan.

Lucky Rink winners were Jim Finn and Roy Leonard.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Bernie King, Pat Hogan and Andrew Reynolds.

Consolation winners were Neil Higgins and Kev Kelly.

Sunday, February 22, Results:

3’s Played Orange City 1-9 rinks to the Country Club, 53 – 72. Home.

5’s Millthorpe won 2 and .5 rinks to .5 62 – 57. Away.

6’s Oberon, with the Country Club winning 3 games. 50 – 76. Away.

7’s Bathurst Won 2 rinks to 1, and won the big board 67 – 45. Away.

Next Pennants will be played this Sunday, March 1.

3’s Home against Manildra.

5’s Away Against Wallerawang.

6’s Away against Orange City.

7’s Home against Majellan.

Best of luck to all the teams!

We have some Missing Yellow Jacks that are much needed for our Carpet Green. If anyone has accidentally taken them, can they please bring them back. Thank you.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays the Drills and Skills recommence. This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 21 and Tuesday 24 February, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips: Always pay your Skip the respect of waiting for his/her instructions.

Happy bowling!