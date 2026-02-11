It is all go this week, although there were only two stars these being Nick Millar from the Monday 7.30pm league with 171 over average, and Jill Davidson from the Monday 10.00am league with 106 over average for the series.

Star bowler for the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Nick Millar who scored that marvellous 171 over average for the series.

This week’s High Roller champion was Ben Berry who scored a great 269 (PB), which was 69 over average. Which made him the first Man of the Moment for February and first in line hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts.

There was of course plenty hoping to beat him, among these were Warren Taylor 201, Travis McMahon 227, Joel Everett 203, Hugo Belmonte 202, Jacob French 202, Justin Smart 202, Ken McLachlan 203, Steve Eslick 230, Brody Jadezak 205, Alan Westendorf 201, Julie Swallow 223, Alex Gaeta 217, Dean Wells 234, Lachlan Turner 209, Steve McConnell 218, Josh Thornton 206, Josh Johnstone 218, Monique Slaczka 236, Ben Howard 231 and Tash Brett 216.

And I did find an Almost Made it Hero this week, and this was Malakai Roberts who scored 128 (PB), which was 55 over average, and he won the voucher from Kings Take Away at Greengate.

Naturally there plenty trying desperately to beat Malakai, among them being Jill Davidson 122, Mary Barber 105, Kerry McCarthy 168, Debbie McKeown 174, Sue Pagett 157, Colin Parsons 164, Dot Richards 123, Yvonne Daniels 150, Jupitah Fields 119 (PB), Jack Larson 157, Stephen Radford 155, Egan Mansell 126, Stevie Morphett-Jones 162, Isaac Clifton 152, Paul Chate 163, Nick Millar 192, Guil Beath 168 and Nate Carpenter 131.

Not to be left out there was also Archie Bourke 123, Xavier Rowley 125, Dolly Millgate 144, Will Mastronardi 181, Cody Frecklington 176, Rachel Johnston 193, David Jameson 177, Ron Quinlan 177, Gary James 188, Edward Hoogenboom 198, Ian Middleton 194, Evan Veitch 171, Dan Jones 178, Keegan Hogan 136, Dale Lovett 131, Jasper Duncan 116 and Kerry Hogan 169.

Not to be totally ignored there was also Marisa Belmonte 176, Marilyn Brouwers 117, John Christian 129, Oliver Davis 116, Kristy Losanno 140, Lisa Everett 142, Rory Keen 90, Arno Williamson 113, Ben Lees 180 and Leanne Corkett 151.

Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl was Jupitah Fields who scored that wonderful 119 (PB), which was 47 over average.

The first Female of Note for February and first in line hoping for the Gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions Jill Davidson who scored that 122, which was 40 over average and part of her 106 over average for the series.