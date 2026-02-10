On a very hot morning, Thursday, January 29, nine ladies enjoyed a game of pairs and a game of triples.

Carol and Judy defeated Jan and Veronica in a close game. Verna (double lead), Denise L and Yvonne defeated Verna, Annette and Trish by one.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather-we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls. Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls.