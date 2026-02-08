Hello Bowlers and Visitors,

With the extreme weather we are experiencing at the moment, please don’t forget to keep hydrated and Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide those Sunnies on.

Final of the Minor Singles Championship Game: Ray Windsor 25 def Kev Kelly 8. Congratulations, Ray, and commiserations, Kev!

For Tuesday Socials we had 26 bowlers.

Raffle winners were Rob Delarou.

Lucky Rink winners were Linda McFadden, Dave Ryan and Nev Seton.

Unfortunates’ Rink were Justin Whaley and P.A. Baker.

No Bowls played on Saturday due to extreme weather. In lieu of bowls, a serious game of Euchre was played. Bernie King and Luke Taylor defeated Kevin Kelly and Neil Higgins 7 – 1. And in jest, Kevin accused Bernie of cheating at every opportunity to no avail, with lots of fun had by all.

Starting at 4:30pm on Fridays, the Drills and Skills recommence. This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 31 January and Tuesday 3 February, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11.30pm for a 12.30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct and Etiquette tips: Be punctual and come to each game properly attired.

Happy bowling!