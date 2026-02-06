Wentworth Women's Golf Results for 28 January 2026

The winning team for our Four-Person Texas ShootOut was Julie Roweth, Annie Beaumont, Susan Hutchinson, and Karen Newton who had 106 Stableford points. They combined extremely well and had a wonderful day out on the course. They were very excited with their win. Well done on a great round!

Runners-up were the team of Leone Dalton, Robyn Forrester, Sue Hennessy, and Shirley Grenfell, who finished with 105 points, just one point behind. This team also played some fantastic golf, well done.

Third place went to the team of Leslie Wright, Liz Mitchell, Helen Hubbard, and Robyn Cannon with 102 points. They also played some very consistent golf and had a fun day. Well played.

Nearest the pins were won by Robyn Forrester (3rd), Susan Hutchinson (5th), Shirley Hyde (6th), and Di Selwood (13th).

Drive & Pitch was won by Ros Fuller (9th) & (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Laurell Gassmann, Kerrie Rossetto, Shirley Grenfell, Robyn Cannon, Val Lynch, and Kerry Bruton.

Thank you to all of you who put your names down for the Regency Cup v Duntryleague, which is set down for Friday, February 6 at Wentworth. We have now selected a team of 14, and a separate email will be sent to all players with relevant details.

A nomination sheet for championships has been placed on the notice Board. Please select the day you would like to play your three championship rounds. Just a reminder, if you choose to play on a Wednesday, then you will play your three championship rounds on a Wednesday. If you choose to play your championship rounds on a Saturday, you will play your three championship rounds on a Saturday.

Our Wentworth Women’s Open on Sunday, February 15, is coming around quickly, so make sure you have your names in for this one. We are pleased to announce that we now have sponsors for this event, and we would like to thank Whites Stock Transport (Cindy and Phillip White) and Whitey’s Pies (Helen and Geoff White) for their generous support. Thanks so much!

Upcoming Events: Saturday, January 31, Family Heart Shield 4BBB Aggregate; Wednesday, February 4, Two-Person Pinehurst; Saturday, February 7, Monthly Medal and 'Medal of Medals'; and Wednesday, February 11 18-Hole Stableford Invitational Day.

Have a great week!