A couple more leagues playing this week, so we will start with Thursday 7.30pm league, where there were two Stars these being Monique Slaczka with 129 over average and Oliver Davis with 124 over average, and they were followed by Jordan Trenholm from the Wednesday 7.30pm league with 139 over average and finally there was Anne-Marie Johnstone from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 111 over average for the series.

Star bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash, compliments of Race Track Car Wash, was a familiar name, and this was Jordan Trenholm, who scored a great 139 over average for the series.

Unlike last week, I found a High Roller champion and winner of three free games of tenpin, and this was a familiar name, Jordan Trenholm, who scored 225 (PB).

As Usual there other bowlers trying to beat Jordan, among them being Jason Brown 231, Tony Williamson 218, Ken McLachlan 224, Justin Smart 219, Luke Hannon 209, Brody Jadezak 210, Nathaniel Mason 258, Taylor Clark 201, Travis McMahon 218, Hudson Howard 207, Brock Gallagher 215, Dean Wells 205, Jayden Christoff 200, Greg Shapter 209, Gary James 204, Ben Berry 207, Oscar Christofferson 214 and Monique Slaczka 221.

Like last week, I was unable to locate an Almost Made it Hero, nobody gets a free feed like last week. There were a lot trying hard among them being Will Mastronardi 170, Alex Gaeta 194, Gae Claydon 150, Brandon Trenholm 148, Xavier Mason190, Tahlia Brown 163, Nick Millar 190, Khye Downey 178 and Gary Hildebrandt 166.

Not to be left out there were also Warren Taylor 170, Alan Westendorf 169, Julie Hoogenboom 168, Verona Gavin 170, Yvonne Daniels 143, Harrison Draper 154, Keenan Hogan 127, Keilan Holder 164, David Lawler 150 and Ben Howard 189.

No juniors, no doubt they will commence playing in February. Again, it is a short report, but it will be better next week!