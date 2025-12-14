Wentworth Ladies Golf Results — December 3, 2025

It was a beautiful day for golf and there were some incredible scores throughout the grades.

A Grade winner with an extremely well-played 38 points was Di Selwood. Di has played some great golf of late, well done. Runner-up was Shirley Grenfell with 35 points, another one of our consistent players, and third went to Katrina Ferris with a nice 32 points.

B Grade winner was Maureen Commins with a magnificent 42 points. Maureen always enjoys her day at golf and is in some sizzling form, great golfing, Maureen! Runner-up was Helen Laffey with a nicely played 42 points, and third place went to Leslie Wright with a steady 41 points.

C Grade winner was Shirley Hyde with an impressive 43 points. Shirley really found her form today and was very excited with her game. Congratulations on a wonderful score. Runner-up was Susan Hutchinson with a terrific score of 40 points. Susan played some remarkable shots. Well played! Third place went to Jane Gunn with a great 38 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Susan Hutchinson (5th), Katrina Ferris (6th), Jane Gunn (13th), Drive & Pitch were won by Helen Ross (9th), and Shirley Hyde (17th).

Ball competition winners were Laurell Gassmann, Kerry Bruton, Maureen Commins, Janet Davenport, Jan Moad and Helen Laffey.

Next week is the December Monthly Medal, which is an 18-hole stroke.

A reminder that if you have any credit or ball credits in the Pro Shop to spend up or order by December 31. Credits from December 2 will carry over to 2026.

Have a great week!