Wentworth Ladies Golf News

Four Person Ambrose, 5 November 2025

Everyone enjoyed the Four Person Ambrose last week and there were some magnificent scores.

The winners with a very impressive 59.5 were the team of Di Selwood, Helen Ross, Shirley Grenfell and Trish Harvey who combined extremely well. They held their nerve to finish just .25 of a shot from the team of Katrina Ferris, Cindy White, Kerry Bruton and Rachel Kelly, who were also in top form, finishing with a brilliant 59.75 with each player contributing. Third place went to Sue Healey, Coral Britt, Sue Gander and Helen Laffey not far away, finishing with a wonderful 60.125, they played some very consistent golf.

Nearest the pins were won by Jane Gunn (3rd) Anne Field(5th) Shirley Grenfell (6th) and Cindy White (13th)

Ball Competition winners were Robyn Newey, Robyn Forrester, Helen Laffey, Sue Hennessy, Shirley Grenfell and Robyn Cannon.

Next week we will be playing the November Monthly Medal.

The Medal of Medals set down for November 19 has been changed and will now be played next year on February 18.

Save the dates for this year are for our Christmas Party on Friday, 5 December (theme is boots and bling) and our Christmas Cheer and Presentation Day on Wednesday, 17 December. We will have more information re: tables, cost, etc in the next couple of weeks.

Our Tournament is set down for Sunday, February 15, so make sure you save the date for this event and invite any friends or family from other Clubs to come along and have a game.

Silver teams are being played in Wellington on Friday. Good luck to the Wentworth Representatives.

Have a great week!