There was a good turnout for our 18-Hole Stableford event, which was hotly contested across all grades. The magic score today was 39!

A Grade winner was Helena Ross, who had another great game, finishing with 39 points. Helen is playing some very consistent golf at the moment and has hit a purple patch! Well played. Runner-up was Katrina Ferris with a very steady 34 points, and in third place was Di Rodgers with a nice 33 points.

B Grade winner was Helen Laffey with a magnificent 39 points. It is nice to see Helen in the winner’s circle and playing some good golf. Runner-up was Marg Hobby also with a very nicely played 39 points, just pipped on a count back, and third place was won by Leslie Wright, also with a solid 39 points.

C Grade winner was a very excited Kerry Bruton with a brilliant 39 points. She has been in great form of late, well played. Runner-up was Shirley Buckler, also with a very well-played 39 points. Shirley has been playing well and third place went to Trish Harvey with a very credible 37 points.

Nearest the Pins were won by Kerry Bruton (3rd), Katrina Ferris (5th), Jane Gunn (6th), and Helena Ross (13th). Drive & Pitch winners were: Julie Roweth (9th) and Helen Laffey (17th).

Ball competition winners were: Kerrie Rossetto, Cindy White, Robyn Newey, Helen White, Julie Roweth, and Anne Field.

Next week is an Irish Four-ball. Instructions will be given out on the day.

Our Christmas Party is fast approaching. It is on Friday, December 5. The theme is 'Boots and Bling!' A lot of names were collected today. Can you please let organisers know if you are attending by Wednesday, November 26 at the latest. The table lists will be sorted next Wednesday. We will let you know the meal cost next Wednesday as well. Monies will then have to be paid by the following Wednesday at the latest. Please bring a $10 present to put under the Christmas tree.

Have a great week!