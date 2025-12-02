Thursday 20th November, 16 ladies played two games of triples and a game of pairs on a lovely spring morning. Helen, Lorraine and Julie defeated Carol, Verna and Annette in a close game. Vi, Jane and Veronica defeated Kathy, Vicki and Yvonne and Val and Judy defeated Donna and Denise L.

Congratulations to Judy Adams on winning the Senior Sports Person Award for the Orange Ex-Services Club for 2025. A very well-deserved win!

A reminder that our presentation day will be held at the Country Club on Thursday, 4th December. Please wear Christmas Attire if you wish.

Also, the Christmas Mixed Pairs will be held with the Men’s Club on 20th December. There is a list on the notice board in the alcove for those who wish to put their name down as a single or if you already have a partner.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294 or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Womens Bowls