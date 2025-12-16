The second day of summer proved to be a cold one for our women's 'Medal of Medals' day at Duntryleague, but a large field played to support the monthly medal winners for 2025.

This year's Monthly Medal winners were Michelle Cutcliffe, Lisa Cobb, Janine Bessen, Robin Thompson, Kezz Brett, Susie Gardiner, Narelle Davidson, Susan Fenwick and Elaine Cusack, making them all eligible for the prestigious Medal of Medals 2025.

And the winner this year is... Narelle Davidson! Narelle, who is often in the winners' circle, won with a great score of 71nett. Obviously, the pressure of the event did not affect Narelle's ability to focus and come through as the overall Medal of Medals winner for 2025. Congratulations, Narelle!

The sponsors for this event were members of Duntryleague: Pat Pellow, Narelle Provost, Wendy Reid, Kathy Fisher, Patricia Rose, and Barbara Mutton. Thank you all for your generous support. And, as always, thank you to Janice Pritchard, who generously sponsored the putting competition.

Sally Kay was the A grade winner for the day, Margaret Flemming was the B grade winner, and Barb Chapman was the C grade winner (with an amazing 66 nett). Well done to you all!

Next Tuesday, Duntryleague Women will be holding their Christmas Cheer day, which commences with a shotgun start and finishes with lunch and lots of fun. So watch this space next week!