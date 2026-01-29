The lanes were buzzing at Orange Tenpin Bowl over the long weekend as they hosted this year's NSW Country Championship and Masters.; The multi-day tournament saw players travelling from across the state to compete. Orange City Life stopped by Orange Tenpin Bowl on Saturday, where a highlight was a special play-off between Orange Mayor Tony Mileto and Orange's own world champion Jason Belmonte, to officially open the championships.

The weekend saw some terrific bowling from across the field of competitors, but special mention should go to Donna Kim, who became only the second woman to bowl a perfect 300 game on the Orange lanes.