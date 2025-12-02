Another beautiful spring day greeted bowlers last Tuesday for our Open Trophy Day.

The Open Trophy, which is played once a month, will now have a first place, as well as a runner-up, rather than lucky losers as in the past.

This month's Open Trophy Day winners on 15 points were the team of C Wright, K Bouffler and H Lord. The runners-up were the team of K Christian, J Selwood and L Duffy.

Raffle winners on the day were H Lord, M Crawford and K Kennedy.

Next week will be Christmas Bowls Party Day, and the last bowls day of 2025 for the women's club, so get on your Chrissy clothes and come along! There will be a catered hot lunch and Christmas treats, and of course, Hams to be won. The Orange City Women's Club will resume bowls in the New Year on Tuesday, the 13th of January 2026.

Twilight bowls are on Wednesday evenings at 6pm. Names in by 5pm, please.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we offer free coaching sessions with an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy bowling, everyone!