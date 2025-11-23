Finally, Orange City women made it back onto the green after a wet couple of Tuesdays!

Twenty-seven bowlers made the most the sunny weather, playing across five rinks. The winners on the day drawn from the cards were: Robyn Wright, Kristeen Oates and Sue Moloney. The lucky losers also drawn from the cards were: Narelle Ryan, Mary Carr, Pat Stedman and Kay Kennedy.

A reminder that Presentation Day is fast approaching and will be held on Tuesday, the 25th of November, followed by Christmas Party Bowls on Tuesday, the 2nd of December.

Twilight bowls are played each Wednesday evening at 6pm, names in by 5pm please.

Thinking of taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching sessions by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning, or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy bowling everyone!